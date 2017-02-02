Blues Fire Ken Hitchcock, Promote Mike Yeo as new Head Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ken Hitchcock era has ended as head coach of the St. Louis Blues. After their 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong fired Hitchcock after six season as Blues head coach. Mike Yeo who was hired this past summer as the Blues "head coach in waiting" will wait no more. Hitchcock had said earlier in the off season that the 2016-17 year would be his last as the Blues head coach. Yeo will coach his first Blues game on Thursday night when the Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is reaction from Armstrong, Yeo and Blues players after hearing the official news this morning before practice.