Car crashes into south St. Louis business; multiple injuries

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A car drove into a business in the 4200 block of Bayless in south St. Louis. A nearby business owners confirm a car driven by an elderly woman has sped through the front of the Great Clips in the strip mall at that address. Those at the scene tell us the car went all the way through the store and into the back of the building.

Multiple people inside the store were injured as the car rolled through. There is no official word on injuries, but eyewitnesses who jumped in to help tell us multiple people were hurt, but none appeared to be seriously injured. They also tell us the driver was up and talking and appeared okay.

Fire and police officials confirm to Fox 2 News they are on the scene, but because the incident is still being handled, they have no solid information to pass along.

The strip mall is located on Bayless, just west from the exit off Interstate 55. Other businesses in the strip mall include a flooring store, a Subway and a Chinese restaurant. It’s unclear if those businesses are impacted by this accident.