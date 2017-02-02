× Cardinals sign Carlos Martinez to 5-year deal worth $51 million

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Carlos Martinez has agreed to a five-year contract worth $51 million with the St. Louis Cardinals. The details were announced Thursday morning at a news conference at Busch Stadium.

The 25-year-old’s deal includes two additional option years worth $17 million and $18 million. He is set to make $4.5 million in 2017.

“I’ve secured my future and I’ve secured my family’s future,” said Martinez. “I’m just happy to be here.”

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the right-hander, from the Dominican Republic, is the team’s top starter with a 16-9 record. He earned a 3.04 run average last season.

Martinez says he feels prepared physically and mentally more than ever.

Martinez has won 30 games over the last two seasons since becoming a full-time starter. Last year, he allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts, over which he was 6-2.