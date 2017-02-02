Controversy erupts over Budweiser Super Bowl commercial on immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – There’s lots of buzz about one of Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial that some see it as a beautiful tribute, and others say it's anti-immigration.

Those words are sparking debate about Budweiser's Super Bowl 51 ad. Setting off a firestorm on social media with people commenting its anti-immigration or anti-Trump.

Anheuser-Busch says the commercial was not intended as a response to President Donald Trump's recent immigration order, which sparked protests over the weekend at airports across the country including in St. Louis. The order suspends immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch's Vice President says the idea was in the works since early last year and quote, “We believe beer should be bipartisan, and did not set out to create a piece of political commentary; however, we recognize that you can`t reference the American Dream today without being part of the conversation.”