Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY…February 3, 2017

A Canadian high pressure stays in play today…quiet times and dry…but winter cold(nothing extreme) but cold.Watching a fast mover for part of the weekend…not a big system but worth watching(maybe…never been real impressed)…some spotty light mix late Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening…just don’t expect much…no worries…I’m not…then clearing skies on Sunday and well into the 40’s.

On to next week…strap in…its all about a wide variety of temperatures and weather..a fast warm up early next week…with developing rain and even some storms…a cutter in play…opening us up into the warm flow from the south…then colder air gets pulled in behind with dropping temps and maybe ending as some snow….thinking this is not a big system but should be fun to watch and forecast.