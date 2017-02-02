DUI charges filed against Park Hills city administrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK HILLS, MO (KTVI) – The city administrator in Park Hills has been arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Park Hills Mayor David Easter said City Administrator Matthew Whitwell has been an excellent employee and the city has improved under his leadership.

Whitwell is facing two misdemeanor charges: one for DUI, the second for leaving the scene of an accident.

It happened in Festus on Tuesday night. The police report said Whitwell was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger, a city-owned vehicle. Police said his car swerved and damaged a curb, as well as the car, causing $400 in repairs to the car’s wheel.

Police said Whitwell kept driving. Police pulled Whitwell over and charged him. The mayor has talked with Whitwell.

“(Whitwell) is denying the drunk charge and that if there is no other vehicle involved, it was hitting the curb and I don’t know about you, but I have hit a curb in my lifetime more than once,” Easter said.

Whitwell did not respond to a request for a comment.

Park Hills city officials have many options from suspending him with pay, doing nothing until the legal proceedings end, or even firing him. They meet Friday night to decide.