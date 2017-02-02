Fans catch Bobby Plager’s jersey celebration at his restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – As part of its season-long celebration of 50 years in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues honored beloved former player Bob Plager by retiring his jersey in front of a packed Scottrade Center.

Fans who couldn’t make it to Scottrade Center for the ceremony watched in on TV screens at Bobby’s Place, a restaurant named in honor of No. 5.

Fans at the Hampton and Watson bar and grill recalled watching Plager’s aggressive play as young boys and pretending to be him.

“It inspired the whole subdivision of kids. You know, we'd go to frozen ponds and play and we all wanted to be our favorite player,” said Bill Buell, a Blues season ticket holder.

Other fans who’ve had the pleasure of meeting Plager and his family said the honor was much deserved and a long time coming.

“He is Mr. Blue,” said Craig Schuchared. “And it's good to see him recognized and he deserves it. He's a super nice guy he's in here all the time always friendly always talking to people.”

Plager is the seventh player in Blues history to have his number retired.

And in a serendipitous coincidence, on the night the franchise retired No. 5, the team scored five goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.