Florissant police investigate murder of 20-year-old

Posted 6:01 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:00PM, February 2, 2017
MURDER-Shooting-INVESTIGATION-web-generic

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the Florissant Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old.

According to Steve Michael, a police spokesman, officers were received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Stonebury Court.

Officers arrived to find the body of Antwoine Robinson inside a home. He had been shot several times.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.