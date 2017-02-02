Heavy police presence in west Belleville neighborhood following shooting
BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – More than a dozen police vehicles responded to calls of a shooting Thursday afternoon in west Belleville.
Witnesses reported seeing several police cars and crime scene tape outside a home in the 400 block of Sheraton Avenue.
Neighbors said they saw an ambulance drive away from the area.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.
38.545856 -90.041108