Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over heavy police presence in Belleville, IL

Heavy police presence in west Belleville neighborhood following shooting

Posted 4:23 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, February 2, 2017
(ThinkStock)

(ThinkStock)

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – More than a dozen police vehicles responded to calls of a shooting Thursday afternoon in west Belleville.

Witnesses reported seeing several police cars and crime scene tape outside a home in the 400 block of Sheraton Avenue.

Neighbors said they saw an ambulance drive away from the area.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.