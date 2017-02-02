Local animal shelter to be featured on Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – As part of the Super Bowl tradition, Animal Planet is set to host the Puppy Bowl full of adoptable, furry friends. Animal Planet partners with 34 rescue groups and animal shelters across the country to work to provide homes for nearly 80 stray pups.

This year, Stray Rescue of St. Louis was part of this partnership and five local strays will be featured in the event. In celebration, Stray Rescue will host a Puppy Bowl Watch Party this Sunday, February 5.

Randy Grim from Stray Rescue of St. Louis joins us for more information on the watch party and the puppies featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

For more information, visit www.strayrescue.org.

Stray Rescue’s Puppy Bowl XIII Watch Party

Sunday, February 5 from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

Start Bar

1000 Spruce Street