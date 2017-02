Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Lutheran Hour Ministries is taking students from the St. Louis area on a virtual trip to Madagascar to learn more about students who live in the island nation.

The goal is to teach them about the geography, culture and the people, particularly the children. The hope is the youngsters will realize they have more in common than not.

You can watch video from the week-long tour on YouTube or the organization's website.