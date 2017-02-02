Hodak’s to offer Super Bowl Sunday deals

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching. The teams are set, the halftime show is rehearsed; now, it is time to create your Super Bowl LI menu.

Popular local restaurant Hodak’s is here to help with all your Super Bowl Sunday wing needs. They are offering four different types of wings or the “Pic-A-Pack” with an assortment of chicken, three quart side items along with one dozen dinner rolls.

Hodak’s Rick Kuhn joins us to talk Super Bowl deals, the most common orders for game day and suggestions for their customers.

For more information, visit www.hodaks.com.

