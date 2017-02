ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – From Ashton Kutcher to Victoria’s Secret Angels Karlie Kloss and Alana Arrington, Mother Model Management is known for discovering top talent. Their latest find is Myla Delbesio, a size 10 model.

Recently, Delbesio and Mother Model Management received news that Delbesio will be featured in the upcoming 2017 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Mary Clarke from Mother Model Management joins us to discuss Myla’s latest opportunity and the agency’s latest ventures.