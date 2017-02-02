Nanny gives part of her liver to 16-month-old girl she cares for

PHILADELPHIA — A nanny who cares for a 16-month-old girl suffering from a life-threatening liver disease has donated part of her own liver to the child.

Talia Rosko was born with the disease and given around two years to live, according to WTXF. After several weeks on the job, 22-year-old Kiersten Miles learned about Talia’s disease, which could be fatal without a liver transplant.

“She was 9 months old when I started watching her. She’s so helpless,” she said. “She can’t tell anyone what’s wrong with her. She can’t spread the word and ask for help.”

So Miles stepped in and volunteered to donate part of her liver.

In early January, the two underwent surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The surgery was a success and the two are now recovering.

“All I had to do was be in the hospital for a week and a 5-inch scar. I don’t know, it just seemed like such a small sacrifice to me,” she said.

Miles posted on Facebook Saturday morning, thanking people for their “love and support.”