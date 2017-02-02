National Signing Day for Local High School Athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February 1st was National Signing Day for several local high school athletes. Many of the St. Louis area's top players, football, soccer, volleyball, etc. signed their National Letter of Intent choosing the college they would continue their academic and athletic careers at. Among the top local recruits were East St. Louis wide receiver Jeff Thomas choosing Miami as his college of choice. Edwardsville defensive end A. J. Epenesa will play his college football at Iowa.