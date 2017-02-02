Local students to see Academy Award nominated film ‘Hidden Figures’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Here's an inspirational lesson on getting a good education. It comes from the Academy Award nominated film, Hidden Figures.

The story is about three mathematically and technologically gifted African-American women who worked for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the 1960s. These women, Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson overcame racism and sexism while working at (NASA's) segregated facilities in Virginia.

It will be screened for students in the Normandy School District at the 24:1 Cinema in Pagedale this afternoon.

School officials hope the film will inspire the students to do well in school and reach for the stars!