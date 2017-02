Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)- More than 250 charter school student, parents and staffers are planning to rally in Jefferson City Thursday. They want state lawmakers to expand school choice beyond St. Louis and Kansas City and make charter schools available to all students.

The event is part of National School Choice Week.

State Senator, Jamilah Nasheed and House Speaker, Todd Richardson are expected to speak at the rally.