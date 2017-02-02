Slay endorses Alderwoman Lyda Krewson for mayor

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay has endorsed 28th Ward Alderwoman Lyda Krewson. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Slay made the announcement via Krewson’s YouTube account.

He believes the candidates are good people who want the best for St. Louis. But he says Lyda Krewson “has what it takes to do the job.”

Slay says Krewson understands the complexity of balancing a million-dollar budget.

He described her as a leader who is not afraid to make tough decisions.