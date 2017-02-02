St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show at America`s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- No matter where life takes you, make it a comfortable ride. Nearly 300 recreational vehicles will be on display in downtown St. Louis for the RV Vacation & Travel Show at America`s Center.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live with a look inside!

The show offers a one stop shopping and learning opportunity for prospective buyers. If you're new to RVing, you can find an RV that fits your budget and lifestyle.

Officials say it's an ideal way to travel and enjoy the journey in a convenient, affordable, and fun way. RVing makes it "the way to go" for couples, young families, empty nesters, and retirees.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and will also be available at the show ticket window the days of the show. Regular admission is $10.00. Children ages 6-12 are $5.00 with children age 5 and under admitted free.

A senior discount price of $6.00 is available Thursday and Friday for those attendees age 60 and over.

All First Responders and Military are admitted free with their respective ID`s. A $4 discount off admission can be found at http://www.vancityrv.com/default.asp?page=xListEvents&id=255432.

St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show

America`s Center

February 2-4: 10am-9pm

February 5: 10am-5pm

To learn more visit: stlrv.com