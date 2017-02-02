Thousands still without water following water main break in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people in southwest Illinois are still dealing with water problems.

A water main break Thursday morning caused four school districts to shut down and had some hospital operations and businesses working at a limited capacity. Illinois American Water crews are still working to repair the break.

Some residents don't have any water and others are under a boil order for at least 24 to 36 hours.

Illinois American Water Director of Communication Terry Mackin said this break is affecting about 30,000 customers and about 70,000 people total. Meaning restaurants have to come up with ways to serve customers.

Geo’s Wings has stocked up on liters of sodas and jugs of water. The owner said local grocery stores are running out of water so he’s going to nearby towns to grab more.

Many of their customers came out to eat this evening because they don’t have water themselves.

Mackin said it is Illinois American Water's goal is to have the problem fixed by Friday morning.

Belleville 118 will be in school Friday; they will be providing bottles of water for students.