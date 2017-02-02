Union groups to protest right-to-work legislation in Jefferson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)-Workers will rally at the Missouri state Capitol this morning to oppose quickly moving Right-To-Work legislation. Those laws ban mandatory collection of union fees from employees.

The Republican-dominated legislature is kind of at the halfway point now for getting right-to-work to Governor Eric Greitens' desk, as it's moved all the way through the Senate and cleared House committees earlier this week.

The AFL-CIO and other labor groups will start shuffling into the Capitol around 9 this morning, ahead of House members arriving in the chamber around 10.

Those labor groups are expecting the full House to debate the bill today.

Now it's important to note the legislation contains a "grandfather clause" keeping all current labor contracts untouched until they expire.

But once current contracts expire, workers would no longer have to join or remain a member of a union in their workplace as a condition of employment.