You Paid For It – Former Gov. Jay Nixon racked up flyer miles on taxpayer-funded plane

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – A You Paid For It Investigation reveals a lot of expensive flight hours on taxpayer dollars by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon. And Nixon ran up some big bills on his way out the door.

Taxpayers shelled out more than $350,000 in 2016, Nixon’s last year in office.

In the last three months of his term, Nixon racked up $91,000 as compared to $52,000 for the same period in 2015. A lot of that 2016 cost was for trips back and forth for St. Louis, which Nixon now calls home.

Fox 2 reached out to the office of current Governor Eric Greitens to ask his plans for the $5.6 million plane. Greitens turned down our request for a sit-down interview. Our news crew caught up with him in person, but he still didn't wish to discuss the matter.