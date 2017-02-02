You Paid For It – Former Gov. Jay Nixon racked up flyer miles on taxpayer-funded plane

Taxpayers shelled out more than $350,000 in 2016, Nixon’s last year in office.
In the last three months of his term, Nixon racked up $91,000 as compared to $52,000 for the same period in 2015. A lot of that 2016 cost was for trips back and forth for St. Louis, which Nixon now calls home.
Fox 2 reached out to the office of current Governor Eric Greitens to ask his plans for the $5.6 million plane. Greitens turned down our request for a sit-down interview. Our news crew caught up with him in person, but he still didn't wish to discuss the matter.