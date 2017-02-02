Youth soccer club takes over former Rams practice facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTH CITY, MO (KTVI) - Ever since the Rams left St. Louis, the franchise’s Earth City training complex has been more or less sitting cold and empty.

But Thursday night it was game on as young kids and their soccer balls were breathing life into the facility once again.

And while “alive” may describe the complex's current status, it was more of a relief from the cold as the soccer players of Lou Fusz Athletic were seen and heard taking advantage of what used to be the former football team's practice turf.

"We don't have to pack the gloves and the mittens, the hats," said Beth Ruta, a parent from Chesterfield. "You can just come to practice and just go practice."

"The Rams played here and now we get to play here. That's really cool and special," said soccer player Mason Carmody of St. Louis.

And the club made sure it was special.

"There's obviously I’s to dot and T's to cross," said Dan Gargan, the soccer club’s general manager. “But obviously the more important ones like insurance so that we are covered and the kids are covered. I think a facility that hasn't been used in a few months needs a little bit of a face lift and not get rid of the Rams."

The club will also utilize the facility for lacrosse practice since it started the program a year ago with currently 10 teams.

Gargan said the club also plans to add a weight room.