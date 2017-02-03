Blues Retire Bob Plager’s Jersey #5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mr. Blue's jersey now hangs from the rafters of Scottrade Center after Thursday's moving retirement ceremony. Bob Plager has been a part of the Blues since day one of their 50 year history. Plager was a player on the original 1967-68 Blues team. He has filled many other roles since retiring as a player, head coach, assistant coach and scout. Bob Plager's jersey #5 was raised to the rafters in an emotional ceremony, that included his brother Barclay's #8 jersey being lowered halfway down and meeting Bob's jersey. The two numbers were then raised back up to the roof simultaneously.

Plager was joined by many former Blues teammates and other Blues superstars who have also had their jersey numbers retired in the nearly hour long ceremony.