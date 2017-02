× Blues Win Yeo’s Coaching Debut, 5-1 over Maple Leafs

It was a successful debut for new Blues head coach Mike Yeo on Thursday night at Scottrade Center. His new team delivered a 5-1 convincing win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. Paul Stastny scored two goals, including his 200th career NHL goal. The Blues also got scores from Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko and Colton Parayko. Jake Allen stopped 26 of 27 shots to get his first win since the Winter Classic game on January 2nd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Yeo comments after winning his Blues debut.