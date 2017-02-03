× Boil order lifted for most customers in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Illinois American Water lifts boil order for most customers following a water main break; about 100 customers remain under boil water order.

The water main break occurred in a 24-inch line near the intersection of Illinois 161 and Old Caseyville Road. The break led to a collapse in the roadway.

Illinois American Water issued the boil order for Belleville, Swansea, Millstadt, Columbia, Waterloo, and Shiloh. It is estimated that 30,000 customers, homes, and business were affected in the area, which has a population of about 75,000.

The water shortage forced the Belleville School District and three other districts to cancel classes Thursday.

