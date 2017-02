Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals avoided salary arbitration and any negotiations for the next few seasons with emerging starting pitcher Carlos Martinez. The two sides announced a five year, 51 million dollar contract extension at a press conference Thursday at Busch Stadium. The contract also has two option years for the Cardinals, so the deal could keep Martinez with the Cardinals through the 2023 season.

Martinez was elated to sign the long term deal and have security with the Cardinals and for his family. The Cardinals are happy with the deal as well. They avoid free agency with Martinez for at least the next five seasons.