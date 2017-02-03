Catholic Priest beaten after donating $1 in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A Catholic priest badly beaten not far from the church where he spreads the message of love and peace. This attack happened over a dollar.

Friar Ed of St. Anthony's gave the suspect the money and even offered him the cake he was snacking on, but it didn't matter. This has shaken the community, including one woman who wanted to share how Friar Ed has changed her life.

Cassandra Logan's stomach is in knots after hearing about what happened to Friar Ed Mundwiller. He is a man who's shown her so much kindness from the day she opened Logan's Kids Resale just across the street from his church.

"He looked around, bought a hat, and he said, 'is it OK?' I can bless this store for you." said Cassandra Logan. "I said yes sir you certainly may."

We reached out to his sister who says a man approached Ed as he was walking down Michigan Street near the church Thursday at 3:30pm. The man asked Ed for a dollar, which he gave, not thinking twice. Ed realized too late the suspect followed him into an ally and beat him so badly his eyes were swollen shut, and his leg broken.

"I don't know if they caught the individual or individuals. They may have gotten away from us, but in the eyes of God, they have to answer to that they do. That's a great price to answer to because he's a man of cloth," said Cassandra Logan.

According to the Serra Club's Facebook post he was treated at a local hospital, released, and will need surgery on his leg.

Cassandra, much like the rest of the religious community, has Friar Ed in her prayers. "I pray for you, I pray for you sir like you did it for me, you didn't even know me and he gave me his blessings. "

The Arch Diocese says that, at the time of the attack, Friar Ed was not wearing his cloak. He was in civilian clothes.

No word if police have caught the suspect. Ed's sister says he's the type of man who forgives easily and would probably tell authorities to let the suspect go.