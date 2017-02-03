Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for the weekend…February 4-5, 2017

The weak impulse of energy will fly our way Saturday and Saturday night…just not much moisture to work with…but not going to let go that this could squeeze out a very spotty light mix Saturday night…never been impressed by it…but no surprises…tough to find…the dry air really doing the trick. Then its all about the temperature roller coaster…strap in…its all about a wide variety of temperatures and weather..a fast warm up Sunday afternoon and into early next week…with developing rain and even some storms…a cutter in play…opening us up into the warm flow from the south…then colder air gets pulled in behind with dropping temps and maybe ending as some spotty snow….so thinking…windy and rather mild for winter Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday with scattered Spring like showers and storms…dropping temps Tuesday afternoon…with gusty winds…colder and windy Tuesday night and Wednesday…back to winter…maybe some light snow and flurries.