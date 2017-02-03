Edwardsville High School grad to play for Patriots in Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It's just two days until Super Bowl LI and for a growing group of fans are calling the New England Patriots their Home Team.

Vincent Valentine is a hometown kid from Madison, Illinois. The defensive tackle was a third round draft pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL draft.

Growing up, Valentine was told he was too big to play football with kids his age. His mother says once the weight restriction was taken off, her son took off!

After graduating from Edwardsville High School, he earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Nebraska and now he's just two days away from making his Super Bowl debut.

Vincent Valentine Sr. says he spoke with his son Thursday night. He was headed to a Houston Rockets NBA game is trying to stay calm and take in this moment.