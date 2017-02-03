Fate of Major League Soccer in St. Louis depends on voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Backers of a Major League Soccer stadium hope a funding bill lure a team to town. Convincing voters to approve public financing for sports could be a challenge. The decision if St. Louis will be the home of a MLS team is now in the hands of the voters.

The funding for the stadium comes form a use tax, which is different than the MetroLink sales tax, that will also be on the ballot. A use tax is only paid by big businesses. that money is what would be used to fund $60 million of a new MLS stadium

SC St. Louis Vice Chairman Jim Kavanaugh says that if St. Louis doesn`t vote to get a stadium now, the city may not get a second chance at a team.

A judge still has to rule to allow the issue to be put on the ballot because supporters missed a deadline. Officials think that should be no problem.