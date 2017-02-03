Groups to search for Berkeley woman missing since October this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) - Police and the nationally known search and rescue group Texas Equisearch will be looking for Monica Sykes, 25, this Saturday morning. She has been missing from her Berkeley home since the morning of October 28, 2016. Sykes was last seen that day getting into a white car with an unnamed person.

FOX 2 spoke to Monica's mother Regina Sykes. She says the situation is so heartbreaking that she can't participate in the search.

Law enforcement, family and Equisearch teams will focus on a specific area of Kinloch in search of Sykes. The group will gather at the Berkeley Civic Center at 8am and will work until sundown throughout the weekend.

If you are planning to be a part of the search on Saturday and Sunday you need dress for the weather and be over the age of 18. You also need to have a valid ID.