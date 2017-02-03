Local non-profit creates clothing technology to prevent kidnapping

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In 1993, twelve-year old Polly Klaas was kidnapped from her home during a slumber party. Her case attracted national attention and today, the Polly Klaas Foundation attempts to work toward preventing this same situation from happening to other families across the nation.

In St. Louis, a non-profit organization based in Arnold, Missouri is working on a new technology to prevent sex trafficking and reduce the number of missing children. Whereabouts Kids created the idea of placing GPS tracking devices in children’s clothing such as underwear. The first two hours are crucial in the case of a kidnapping and with this technology, there will be no wait restrictions, age guidelines or questions asked.

Matt Witt from Whereabout Kids joins us to talk about this new clothing technology and opportunities to help fund the program.

For more information, visit www.whereaboutskids.org or www.stlmoms.com.

To make a donation, click www.gofundme/WhereaboutsKidsLLC