WENTZVILLE, IL (KTVI)- One man was killed in an accident overnight on Highway 61 in Wentzville. The crash happened just before 1 a.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver was heading south on Highway 61 just before the Wentzville Parkway exit when he lost control. His car rolled over and he died.

Southbound Highway 61 was closed while police investigated the accident and worked to clear the area.