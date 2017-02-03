× Margie’s Money Saver: Under Armour women’s v-neck tee at Proozy

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Here’s a FOX 2 exclusive for the ladies on Under Armour. They have a women’s semi fitted v-neck long sleeve tee from Proozy. It retails for nearly $30, but with your special coupon code it will drop to $17.

The tee is made of soft fabric with built in anti-odor technology.

These are available in 16 colors!

This offer is good through Friday, February 10th or while supplies last.

Coupon Code: MARGIE17

To shop visit: proozy.com