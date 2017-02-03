× Moberly police investigating man’s death as homicide

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) _ Moberly police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man as a homicide.

Police say Christopher Shawn James was found with a possible gunshot wound early Thursday and was later pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Medical Center.

The Moberly Monitor-Index reports the Randolph County coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Moberly police say people of interest were interviewed in the case but further details were not available.

___

Information from: Monitor-Index