ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Monster Jam 2017 has rolled into downtown St. Louis. Saturday February 4 at 7 p.m, monster trucks such as “Son Uva Digger” will be ripping through The Dome at the America’s Center.

For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com and to find tickets, see www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $15.