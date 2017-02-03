Nelly plays sold-out St. Louis Symphony show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - One of St. Louis's own super stars is taking hip hop to another level Friday night. Hip-hop meets classical in a sold out show at the St. Louis Symphony.

Nelly is known for genre bending collaborations from pop, to rock, to country and now classical. The concept of adding symphony to hip hop had a lot people of curious about what they'll get to experience.

"I value every piece of music, I appreciate it; I admire it and I never want to disrespect any form of it. You're talking about music that is hundreds and hundreds of years old. Not anything that's a cultural fad," said Nelly.

Nelly adds he tried to strike a balance of respecting and honoring the conductor while remaining connected with his audience who know his music.