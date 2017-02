Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The NHL turns 100-years-old this year and to celebrate, the league is sending a traveling exhibit around the country.

Guess what? It's in St. Louis this weekend!

FOX 2's Katie Kormann joins us live at the St. Louis Public Library on Olive Street with a look inside!

NHL Centennial Fan Arena

Central Library

1301 Olive Street

Downtown St. Louis

February 3, 2017 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

February 4, 2017 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

February 6, 2017 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.