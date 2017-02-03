× O’Fallon doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon-area doctor of sexually assaulting at least two patients.

According to Col. Roy Joachimstaler, Chief of the O’Fallon Police Department, the incidents occurred at Progress Point Parkway.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Howard Setzer, is accused of using his position as a doctor to assault both victims. Further specifics were not provided.

Setzer was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree attempted sodomy. He remains jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-379-5670.