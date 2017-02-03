Police looking for missing St. Louis student

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis Police are looking for a 17-year old student who hasn’t been seen since Saturday. On Monday, a relative called police to report that Jocelyn Corley, of the 4400 block of Grace, had not been seen since the evening of January 28, 2017, and did not report to Nottingham High School on Monday.

The caller believes Jocelyn is in the company of her boyfriend, who is only known by a nickname.

Jocelyn has run away in the past, but has always returned home.

If you have any information, call police right away.