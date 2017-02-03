Serendipity celebrates national ice cream for breakfast day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – You would not typically eat ice cream for breakfast, but on Saturday, February 5, eating ice cream for breakfast is a tradition. This Saturday, Serendipity Ice Cream will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. With waffle sundaes, doughnut ice cream sandwiches, specialty breakfast ice cream and more, this local ice cream parlor is set for a breakfast celebration unlike any other. But, make sure to wear your pajamas – doors open at 8 a.m.

Beckie Jacobs from Serendipity joins us to discuss their celebration for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

For more information, visit www.serendipityicecream.com or call 314-962-2700.

Serendipity Ice Cream

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

February 5, 2017 at 8 a.m.

8130 Big Bend Blvd.

Webster Groves