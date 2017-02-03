Several people critically injured in multi car crash on Page in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - First responders in the St. Louis are working a multi car crash in the 4100 block of Page. Several people are critically injured after the crash west of Vandeventer. Page Avenue is currently blocked at Sarah street.

The St. Louis Fire Department says that three people were trapped in a vehicle after the crash. Four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people were taken to the hospital.

It is not clear what led to this accident. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

First responders at multi-car ax on Page Ave. Trapped occupants transported in critical condition @FOX2now @SLMPD @STLFireDept pic.twitter.com/uqfaUkKoMi — Ayesha Khan (@AyeshaFOX2News) February 4, 2017