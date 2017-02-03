× St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Baseball players with big wads of chewing tobacco in their cheek are now a thing of the past at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to prohibit the use of smokeless tobacco products like chewing tobacco, dip and snuff at all sports venues, including Cardinals games at Busch Stadium. The measure provides no exemption for players or anyone else on the field or in the dugouts.

The bill’s sponsor, Alderwoman Dionne Flowers, says it sends a message that tobacco shouldn’t be associated with sports.

Busch Stadium becomes the 14th Major League Baseball venue where smokeless tobacco is banned. Last month, the city council in St. Petersburg, Florida, banned smokeless tobacco products at all organized sporting events, including Tampa Bay Rays games.