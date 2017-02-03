× St. Louis man charged in murder of armed robbery accomplice

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- A St. Louis man is dead and his accomplice in a Metro East robbery attempt has been charged with his murder. On Friday, the Madison County State’s Attorney charged Perry A. Richardson, 23, with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Billy D. Dickerson, also of St. Louis, in Venice, IL.

Around 10:00am February 2, 2017, Venice Police responded to the 200 block of Abbott Street for reports of shots fired. Officers discovered the body of Dickerson, 19, dead inside his car.

Illinois State Police investigators determined that Dickerson and Richardson attempted an armed robbery of two people sitting in a vehicle in front of a home. One of the victims, a 70-year-old Vietnam Veteran from St. Louis, fired on the would-be robbers, striking both. Dickerson was struck in the head. Richardson was struck in the arm and chest.

Richardson was transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Madison County Jail where he will be held without bond.

The 70-year-old victim is authorized to possess a concealed firearm in Missouri

“The Courts have consistently recognized the right of a law-abiding citizen to carry a concealed weapon for the purpose of self-defense. This incident yesterday morning is the exact situation where the necessity for this right becomes crystal clear,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement.