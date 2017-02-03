St. Louis sales tax increase closer to April ballot after Board of Alderman approval

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- On Friday, the St. Louis city Board of Aldermen passed a proposed sales tax increase, which would be used for city development projects including the expansion of MetroLink. Mayor Francis Slay then signed a court petition to put the half-cent tax on the April ballot.

It is estimated that the tax increase would generate around $20 million a year.

If approved by voters, St. Louis would issue bonds to finance different economic development projects. Sixty percent of the tax revenue to go toward the planning and eventual construction of a 9-mile MetroLink expansion running from the city’s north side to the south.

The remaining 40 percent of the revenue would fund various workforce development, neighborhood revitalization, public safety, and infrastructure projects.