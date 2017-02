Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The teenager charged with shooting and killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder is now facing new charges. Trenton Forster is also accused of assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Investigators say Forster shot Snyder while the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call. Snyder's partner returned fire, wounding forster.