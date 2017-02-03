The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–It’s Friday and that means it is time to get the word from St. Louis Post Dispatch’s music critic, Kevin Johnson about who’s coming to town!
- Billy Joel, September 21st, Busch Stadium
- The Chainsmokers, May 18th, Scottrade
- Nickelback, July 25th, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, The Edgar Winter Band, September 8th, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Kiefer sutherland, may 20, fubar
- Foghat, Firefall, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Pure Prairie League, Family Arena, October 14th
- The Former Me opening for Bon Jovi, February 19th, Scottrade
- Gary Owen, March 24th, The Pageant
- Tech N9ne, The pageant, May 26th
- Todrick Hall, Straight Outta Oz, Sheldon, April 9th
- Jagged Edge, March 11th, The Pageant
- Future Islands, June 5th, The Pageant
- Nelly and St. Louis Symphony, Friday, Powell
- Rodney Carrington, Friday, River City Casino
- Bell Biv Devoe, Friday, hg
- Aaron Carter, Saturday, The Ready Room
- Femfest, Saturday, 2720 Cherokee