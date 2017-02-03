Woman charged after dismembered body found in Franklin County burn pit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A woman has been charged after a dismembered body was found in a burn pile at a river access point near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers. Donna Tooley, 51, is charged with murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Her cash-only bond is set at $100,000.

The victim is identified as Vincent S. White, 50, of Jefferson County. His remains were originally discovered on January 10, 2017 at the Chouteau Claim Access – Conservation Area. Police believe the death and dismemberment may have occurred in Jefferson County.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate this incident on January 27th. Their investigation led to the arrest of Donna Tooley on February, 2, 2017. They believe she as living with White. His last known address was in High Ridge, MO.