2 killings 6 days apart rattles Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Springfield, Missouri, neighborhood is on edge after two killings in a span of less than a week.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home and found the body of 19-year-old Zechariah Miles. He had been fatally shot.

On Jan. 26, police found the body of another 19-year-old, David Shockley, in the carport of a home just down the block. He had been shot twice.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that two women were charged with burglaries in connection to Shockley’s death, but no one has been charged in the killing. No one has been charged in Miles’ death, either.

Police do not believe the killings are related, but Michele Friederich, who lives in the neighborhood, says feels unnerved.